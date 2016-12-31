Vees end year with win

Photo: Penticton Vees/Cherie Morgan

The Penticton Vees ended 2016 with a 4-2 win over the Merritt Centennials Friday night.

Grant Cruikshank scored twice as the Vees doubled the Cents at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Ty Amonte and Jared Nash also scored for the Vees, who won for the fifth time against Merritt this season. Both of Cruikshank’s markers were scored on the power-play, as he scored his team-best 24th and 25th goals of the season.

Mat Robson stopped 32 of 34 shots in net.

Henry Cleghorn and Rylan Van Unen scored for Merritt, whose winless skid now stretches to six games.

Cruikshank opened the scoring midway through the first, firing the puck underneath the pad of Jacob Berger at 11:08.

Early in the second period, the Vees broke the game open, striking for two goals in the first four minutes. Amonte made it 2-0 after he walked out from behind the net and fired a backhand up and over the goalie’s glove at 1:39.

Shortly after, Jonny Tychonick crept down from the blue-line and then fired a dart over to Cruikshank, who hammered a one-timer from the right-wing circle at 3:54.

Merritt got back into the game with a power-play goal from Cleghorn at 7:21.

But Penticton answered early in the third as Jared Nash forced one in from the crease at 5:30, putting the Vees up 4-1.

Controversy arose a few minutes later when Van Unen scored on a breakaway to make it 4-2. Mitch Meek got entangled with Van Unen at the Merritt blue-line before being taken down by the Merritt forward. However, the play wasn’t whistled down, and Van Unen skated in alone to pick the corner over Robson’s glove at 8:37.

Penticton protested, but it fell on deaf ears as the goal stood.

The Vees picked up a bench minor for their arguing, but the penalty was killed off and Penticton held off the Cents’ the rest of the way.