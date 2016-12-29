Warriors win OT thriller

Photo: Wayne Moore Connor Sodergren scores the game-winner for the Warriors Thursday.

The West Kelowna Warriors picked up where they left off prior to the Christmas break.

The Warriors won their fifth in a row Thursday, getting spectacular goaltending and timely goals in a 3-2 double overtime win over the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

Shane Farkas, the pre-Christmas player-of-the-week in the BC Hockey League, stopped 36 shots, at least a half dozen of those spectacular saves to allow the Warriors to get the game into overtime.

He made two big stops on Kale Howarth early in the first then denied Luke Santerno on a partial breakaway. Farkas saved his best for the middle frame when he somehow got his toe on Blaine Caton's shot from in close, then stopped Caton again on a shorthanded breakaway.

While Farkas kept the Warriors in it, Connor Sodergren ended it.

During three-on-three overtime, Chase Dubois worked the puck along the left boards and found a streaking Sodergren moving through the slot. Sodergren's shot beat Trail netminder Zach Dyment high to the blocker side.

The Warriors, playing probably their best hockey of the year prior to the break, were able to keep the roll going.

"We were talking about maybe being a little concerned about the layoff, especially the way we were playing," said assistant coach Shae Naka.

"I thought we were pretty solid start to finish tonight. Not perfect by any means, but I liked our structure from top to bottom."

Dubois opened the scoring with his 10th, deflecting Logan Mostat's point shot on a Warriors power-play.

Trail tied it late in the period, then it wasn't until 6:07 of the third that the Warriors finally broke the deadlock.

Jake Harrison, back in the line-up after missing several games prior to the break snapped home his third from the right faceoff circle.

Three minutes later, The Smokies tied it again when Jeremy Lucchini's point shot hit the backboards and bounced right to former Warriors Mitchell Barker, who tapped home the typing goal, forcing overtime.

Thursday's outcome moved the Warriors into third spot in the Interior Division, a point up on the Smoke Eaters.

They'll try to extend that lead when the teams complete the home-and-home Friday in Trail.