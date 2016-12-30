Vees' View - Dec. 30

Dustin Godfrey

The Penticton Vees have a chance to get back into first place, just before the New Year.

If the Vees' win at home against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, and the Wenatchee Wild lose at home against the Chilliwack Chiefs that same night, the Vees will be back at the top spot.

Though, that may not come so easy, with the Wild winning every home game so far, this year.

Still, Vees head coach Fred Harbinson says the Christmas break was just what the team needed to get back into a winning lineup.

"Sometimes when the break comes, you're like, yeah, you want to keep going," Harbinson said in this week's edition of Vees' View with Coach Harbinson. "For us it was ... perfect timing; we had some injuries, so it gained us a week on those injuries."

Looking forward, the Vees have historically tended to excel after Christmas, which could help the team move forward into the playoffs – but the Vees aren't the only team looking to up their game.

"You're getting into that stretch drive, and teams ramping up, getting ready for what's going to be an exciting finish," Harbinson said. "It's up for grabs, it's going to be exciting, and there's some great hockey ahead."

On top of the current season, two former Vees are representing Canada on the national level, which Harbinson says is not just good for the team, but for the league itself.

"These guys are showing right now ... that even though they played in Junior 'A' or played in college, that they're just as effective as the guys next to them to bring the gold back to Canada."