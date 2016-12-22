Vees' View - Dec. 22

Dustin Godfrey

Penticton Vees head coach Fred Harbinson gets a break from the weekly segment this week, with director of player development and corporate sales David Michaud taking the spot.

Fans who are looking to get tickets for the Western Canada Cup have until Dec. 31 before early bird prices run up – that's at $149. In the new year, those prices will go up to $179.

Michaud says even that price is hitting below previous years, with Fort McMurray's tickets going for $275 and Estevan's tickets at $250.

With the Cup coming up, Michaud also talks about the preparations staff are working on the make sure the event goes smoothly.

Michaud also talks the excitement for the team to have two former Vees representing Canada in the World Juniors starting this weekend.