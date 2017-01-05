Huskers find new coach

Photo: Facebook

The BCFC's Valley Huskers have found their man.

The club announced today Robert Reist has been hired as head coach for the coming 2017 season.

He replaces Jason Quinter, who was fired after the club lost their first six games of the 2016 season. The club's assistant coaches shared coaching duties for the balance of what was an 0-10 season.

Reist is no stranger to the BCFC. He was a league all-star with the Abbotsford Airforce in 2001 and 2002.

He was also named an All-Canadian and BCFC Outstanding Defensive Back in 2002.

Reist moved on to the University of Manitoba, where he captained the Bisons for three of his four years in Manitoba.

He was named the university's male athlete of the year in 2008.

Following his playing career, Reist moved into coaching, eventually landing a job as defensive backs coach with the Bisons in 2011.

He is currently the linebackers/special teams coach at U of M.

In 2010, he developed a program called “Recruit Ready” fo young players who wish to develop their skills in preparation for junior football. He will continue to offer this very successful program with hopes of recruiting some talent for this next season.