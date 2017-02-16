Highway 1 reopens

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Highway 1 is now open in both directions east of Golden.

However, the route will be closed in both directions about 30 kilometres east of Revelstoke for avalanche control from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There is no detour.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Golden this morning.

DriveBC reports high avalanche hazard has closed the route 2.4 kilometres east of the mountain community.

No detour is available.

Avalanche control work is planned for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this morning.