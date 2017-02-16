Trump sons coming to BC

38555
Two of U.S. President Donald Trump's sons have been confirmed as attending the grand opening later this month of a new hotel in Vancouver that bears their father's name.

Public relations firm Talk Shop says Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will participate in the opening for the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Feb. 28.

The $360-million building has been the site of protests including a women's march in recent months.

Mayor Gregor Robertson sent a letter to the tower's developers in December 2015 asking to drop the Trump name, writing that the city is known for its diversity and equality while Trump was calling for a ban on Muslim people entering the U.S. as a candidate for the Republican party's nomination.

The Trump name was not dropped but an online prankster temporarily renamed the site Dump International Hotel and Tower on Google Maps in November.

The tower, designed by architect Arthur Erickson, is 69 stories tall with 147 luxury guest rooms.

It features a Spa by Ivanka Trump, two lounges and a fine dining restaurant.

