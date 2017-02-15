39440
35303

BC  

First Nations deal on LNG

- | Story: 188936

Premier Christy Clark is touting two agreements reached with First Nations on a liquefied natural gas export plant as important milestones for the project's future in British Columbia.

The Pacific NorthWest LNG project near Prince Rupert has yet to be given the green light by Malaysian energy giant Petronas, but a company official witnessed the signing ceremony today at the legislature.

Wan Badrul Hisham, Pacific Northwest LNG's chief project manager, says the deal is significant.

If it goes ahead, the $36-billion project would create up to 4,500 construction and 350 permanent jobs.

The agreements with the Lax Kw'alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation are tied to the project proceeding and include the transfer of about 3,000 hectares of land and almost $145 million.

Mayor John Helin of Lax Kw'alaams says the deal marks the first time his people have been included in developments in their traditional territories.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38398
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38451
37778
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.

37874
34523