39413

BC  

Eat your veggies!

- | Story: 188934

Mom was right. You should eat your veggies.

Health Minister Terry Lake and Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick joined Half Your Plate ambassador chef Michael Smith, Wednesday, to remind British Columbians to make healthy food choices.

"The Half Your Plate message is simple and straightforward," said Lake – fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables.

"Choosing fresh and local B.C. fruits and vegetables can be a great recipe for a healthy plate, a healthy lifestyle, and a healthy economy," said Letnick. "Serving B.C. produce on 'half your plate' offers great-tasting options that are good for you, and good for the farmers and food supply security in our communities."

The Half Your Plate website provides healthy eating tips, easy and quick recipes and links to resources such as local dietitians and ideas for healthy eating on a budget, added Ron Lemaire, president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association.

The effort was developed in partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society and Canadian Public Health Association. 

It was created with a provincial grant of $230,000 to get British Columbians eating more fruits and veggies.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
37778
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37965


All about the US President’s transport system

All about the US President’s transport system

Must Watch
The secret service devotes a tremendous amount of energy and money to keep the president safe while traveling. It really makes...
lorde_to_drop_new_material_next_month_-_report.jpg
Lorde to drop new material next month – report
Music
Lorde's long-awaited new material appears to have been given...
Super Mario 64 completed in 4 minutes 21 seconds
Super Mario 64 completed in 4 minutes 21 seconds
Must Watch
If only I had a time machine, I would use it to show this to...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0215201704
Best of Seven – Sporty Girls
Galleries
If you don’t think fitness is sexy then you better think...
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Must Watch
In just 15 minutes and with his back turned, Gordon Ramsay...

38507