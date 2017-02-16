Photo: Flickr/BC Gov't

Mom was right. You should eat your veggies.

Health Minister Terry Lake and Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick joined Half Your Plate ambassador chef Michael Smith, Wednesday, to remind British Columbians to make healthy food choices.

"The Half Your Plate message is simple and straightforward," said Lake – fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables.

"Choosing fresh and local B.C. fruits and vegetables can be a great recipe for a healthy plate, a healthy lifestyle, and a healthy economy," said Letnick. "Serving B.C. produce on 'half your plate' offers great-tasting options that are good for you, and good for the farmers and food supply security in our communities."

The Half Your Plate website provides healthy eating tips, easy and quick recipes and links to resources such as local dietitians and ideas for healthy eating on a budget, added Ron Lemaire, president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association.

The effort was developed in partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society and Canadian Public Health Association.

It was created with a provincial grant of $230,000 to get British Columbians eating more fruits and veggies.