Romeo fraudster ID'd

Police in Coquitlam have identified a man suspected to be responsible for several online frauds.

RCMP sent out a Valentine's Day warning Tuesday after a woman came forward who had been involved with the man for a week. The suspected fraudster had answered her online ad on Jan. 1.

He stayed at the victim's home during their brief romance, but the victim never went to his house, or even saw his car.

The man left her home on Jan. 7, stealing her house keys, bank cards, and money from her account. Charges have yet to be laid against the man, who uses multiple aliases and is believed to be linked to three other cases of fraud.

Police did not release his name, though they have previously released an image he used in an online dating profile. No charges have been laid so far.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like to thank the public and journalists who spread the word so quickly and effectively,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Without your help, this suspect would not have been identified so quickly, and may not have been identified at all."

