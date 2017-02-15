Cougar killed after attack

Photo: Getty Images

A conservation officer was attacked by a cougar that was trying to break into a home in Salmo Tuesday night, after a recent spike in cougar complaints in the area.

The officer was responding to an injured cougar near the small Kootenay town after a mature female was hit by a pickup.

The injured cougar was suffering, so the officer euthanized it at the scene.

Immediately after putting the injured cougar down, the officer responded to a report of another cougar attempting to climb through the window of a nearby home.

The juvenile cougar attacked the officer, without provocation, forcing the officer to kill the cougar.

The officer received only minor surface wounds to the skin.

Chris Doyle, deputy chief conservation officer, said the attacking cougar was “extremely emaciated,” which could help explain its behaviour.

The “very unusual” attack comes after a recent spike in cougar complaints in the area. Tobe Sprado, acting conservation officer in charge of the Kootenay region, says of the 14 cougar complaints near Salmo they've received since April 10 were from the last two weeks.

Sprado says the deep, soft snowpack in the area has made it difficult for predators to catch prey, forcing them to lower elevations.

“They start to come into communities, looking for an easier food source, generally pets, dogs and cats and that sort of thing,” Sprado said.

In January, four cougars were euthanized in Penticton, after becoming too comfortable in the city and a resident of West Kelowna recently reported hearing dogs being killed in town by coyotes.