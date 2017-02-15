Teacher helps kids cheat

Photo: Flickr - Alberto G.

A Vancouver teacher resigned from her job after admitting she provided her Grade 7 students with the answers to a standardized provincial math exam.

Sally Piccinato was teaching Grade 7 math at Vancouver Talmud Torah, an independent school, in February 2016.

On Feb. 16, Piccinato attended a meeting with the assistant head of school, after administration received a tip she had helped students cheat on the numeracy sections of the Foundation Skills Assessment.

The exam is an annual provincewide assessment of B.C. students' academic skills, between Grades 4 and 7.

Piccinato admitted to giving her students the answers and “made a variety of excuses for her behaviour,” according to a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner for teacher regulation, Bruce Preston.

On Feb. 18, she resigned from her position, effective April 30, 2016, and agreed to not return to work at the school in the future.

Piccinato first obtained her teaching certificate in 2003, and had worked at the school since 2014.