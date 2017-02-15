Teacher uses hose on kids

Photo: Flickr - eosdude

A Grade 8 teacher in the Burns Lake area served a one-day suspension for hosing down her students, a year after being warned about pouring vinegar, flour and water on student's heads.

Margaret Charlie teaches drama in School District 91, and on the last day of school last year, she organized a game of “kick the can” with her students.

The game involved two “seekers” who try to find the rest of the class who are hiding. If the seekers find those who are hiding before they are able to kick a centrally-located can, they are punished.

“The punishment devised by Charlie was to line up the students who had lost and then spray them with water from a hose in front of their classmates,” reads a consent resolution agreement by the commissioner for teacher regulation, Bruce Preston.

The soggy punishment caused at least one student to miss a math class, as she had to go home to change.

Two students were hurt during the game, one requiring six stitches and another spraining his ankle.

Others said the game was stressful and made them anxious.

On Oct. 3, 2016, the school district reported Charlie's actions to the commissioner.

This isn't the first time this game has gotten Charlie, who has had a teaching licence since 1982, in trouble.

In 2015, Charlie played a similar game with her students, in which the losers had a mixture of flour, water and vinegar poured on their heads as they were lying down on the school courtyard.

After a student complained, Charlie assured the school district she would not play the game again.

Charlie served her one-day suspension on Feb. 10.