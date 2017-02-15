Hwy 3 like an ice rink

Photo: Andy Brown

UPDATE: 8:20 a.m.

A driver who witnessed the crash that closed Highway 3 Wednesday morning said the road is very slippery.

Andy Brown said one truck slid down a hill, hit a ditch and jack-knifed.

"A second semi was sliding and opted to hit the ditch as opposed to hitting the first semi broadside," he said. "Several smaller trucks and cars slid down but were able to get stopped in a driveway."

Brown said he also lost control.

"The moment I crested the hill, I started sliding," he said. "Tried to get on the near shoulder to stop. Still sliding. Started to lose the rear of the truck across the road. Opted to flow the rear across to avoid a spin. Was aiming for the ditch, but was able to stop on the shoulder."

He said RCMP at the scene have walked down the hill because it's too slippery to drive.

There are no sand trucks on scene.

Icy conditions on Highway 3 run from Rock Creek in the Boundary region to Castlegar in the Kootenays.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is no longer in effect on Highway 6.

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

Not long after freezing rain began causing treacherous conditions on Highway 3, the route has been closed in both directions.

DriveBC says there has been a vehicle incident 20 kilometres west of Rock Creek.

A photo sent by a Castanet viewer shows a jack-knifed truck blocking the highway.

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 a.m.

Freezing rain is falling along Highway 3 in southern B.C., reportedly causing numerous crashes.

DriveBC is warning about treacherous conditions from Rock Creek in the Boundary region to Castlegar in the Kootenays.

"Travel advisory in effect," says DriveBC. "Travellers are advised to exercise caution and consider alternate plans."

Freezing rain is also falling from from Nakusp to Slocan on Highway 6.

Meanwhile, a rockslide has closed Highway 1.

