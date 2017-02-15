38866
37404

BC  

UBC moves away from oil

- | Story: 188853

The University of British Columbia will exclude fossil fuel companies from its low-carbon investment fund, a move being applauded by a campus group that has been pushing for divestment.

The university has rejected calls to divest entirely from fossil fuels, but last year it established the $10-million Sustainable Future Fund to invest in companies with low carbon dioxide emissions.

On Tuesday, the school said in an emailed statement that its board of governors voted to approve a framework for the fund that would see it invested in a fossil fuel-free portfolio managed by investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser.

Donors can contribute over time and the university will increase the fund if it performs well in the coming years, with potential increases of $5 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Investments tied to oil, gas and coal made up about 10 per cent of the school's $1.4-billion endowment as of February 2016.

No Canadian university has divested fully from fossil fuels, but the University of Ottawa has also established a clean investment fund while Concordia University in Montreal has partially divested.

Stephanie Glanzmann, a student with UBC350, the group that has been advocating for complete divestment, said the fight will continue.

"Although we're taking this as a win, we have a long way to go," said Glanzmann.

"We intend to continue advocating and keeping a close eye on their actions moving forward."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37525
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
37525
37651
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


How magicians trick your brain: The psychology of magic

How magicians trick your brain: The psychology of magic

Must Watch
We know magic tricks aren’t real, yet we continue to be fooled and impressed by them time after time. So how do magicians...
This chill dude will show you how to make a DIY net gun
This chill dude will show you how to make a DIY net gun
Must Watch
Everybody needs a net gun. They’re necessities. Thankfully,
TheTango-DailyDose-0214201721
Daily Dose – February 15, 2017
Daily Dose
Tread lightly going through today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0214201727
Daily Dose – February 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Just relax and make yourself comfortable…
alanis_morissette_has_2_million_worth_of_jewelry_stolen_-_report.jpg
Alanis Morissette has $2 million worth of jewelry stolen – report
Music
Musician Alanis Morissette has reportedly lost $2 million worth...

36280