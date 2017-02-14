Rockslide closes Highway 1

Photo: DriveBC

A rockslide has cut off Highway 1, north of Hope, stranding vehicles and stopping train traffic.

Staff Sgt. Robbie Drake with the Chilliwack RCMP says the rocks fell on to the highway, about 25 kilometres north of Hope, Tuesday evening, closing the highway for the evening.

She says the road is blocked, but no vehicles were hit in the slide and no injuries have been reported.

Drake says the slide was quite significant, stranding several vehicles on the south side of the blockage, including a Greyhound bus, and stopping train traffic in the area.

Crews were trying to get the vehicles turned around and off of the highway Tuesday night before a large amount of rain forecast for the area began to fall.

The closure comes just days after the same highway, along with several others in the area, were closed due to high avalanche danger and icy road conditions on Feb. 9 and 10.

DriveBC says there's no estimate yet on when the road will re-open, but an assessment will take place Wednesday morning.