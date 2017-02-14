Desperate for Star Wars KD

Photo: Reed Botwright

Some people are very picky eaters. For Everett Botwright, it goes beyond that.

Everett, a six-year-old boy living in Nanaimo, is on the autism spectrum and one way this is expressed is through his food preferences.

“He doesn't eat much, if anything, at all,” said his dad, Reed Botwright in a recent Facebook post. “It's a struggle to get him his essential nutrients, and unlike most kids, no amount of 'tough love' or 'no treats until you eat your veggies' will work to coerce him to expand his diet.”

Reed says that “thanks to the power of marketing,” one of Everett's favourite foods, and one of the few things he'll actually eat, is Star Wars Kraft Dinner.

The special edition mac and cheese was released for a limited time to promote the latest Star Wars movie, Rogue One, and includes special Star Wars-shaped macaroni.

Reed says their family has bought all of the Star Wars Kraft Dinner they can find in Nanaimo. In a Facebook post that has been shared almost 300 times, Reed has appealed to others to help them find some more boxes.

“See it in a store? Tell us, and we'll go there! Have some left over? Send it to us, we'll pay! Know someone who works at the Kraft factory? Don't do anything illegal, but if a box just happens to fall off of a truck, I know a redhead who would be very happy.”

Since reaching out on Sunday, Reed's Facebook page has quickly filled up with offers from friends and strangers alike.

“Fort Nelson Overwaitea is sending you four cases!” wrote Rena Moore.

“I'm sending three boxes from Alberta first thing in the morning,” wrote Shayla Marie Parrent.

Those interested in helping the Botwright family can reach out to Reed though his Facebook page.