Pot shop by daycare raided

Police have shut down a marijuana dispensary that set up up shop next door to a daycare centre in Nanaimo.

RCMP say they received no co-operation from the building's landlord or the owner of Leaf Labs dispensary.

They shut down on Monday, after only three days in business.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The pot shop's arrival last week raised eyebrows and caused concern among parents at the Kidz Company daycare next door.

“They have no authorization under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, they do not have authorization from Health Canada," Const. Gary O’Brien told CTV.

“We’ve spoken to the adjacent daycare ... the parents are very happy that the action was taken.”

Twenty-six ounces of marijuana were seized in the raid.

The shop had been operating without a business licence.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

