Bomb-maker released

Photo: The Canadian Press Inderjit Singh Reyat

The only man who was convicted in the Air India bombings has been released from his halfway house, and can now live where he likes.

Inderjit Singh Reyat was described in a recent Parole Board of Canada ruling as “highly accountable” for his actions, which helped kill 331 people.

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182, which had departed from Vancouver, blew up near the coast of Ireland, killing all aboard. A second bomb blew up in a Japanese airport, killing two baggage handlers.

Reyat was convicted of providing bomb parts that were used in the attacks and is serving a seven-year sentence for perjury for repeatedly lying during the high-profile trial.

He never testified against the others who were involved in the bombing.

Reyat was granted statutory release to a halfway house in January 2016.

He served a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of explosives and making an explosive substance with the intent to cause an explosion.

The parole board found that Reyat has developed anti-violence views since the bombing.

"According to psychological assessments, your risk to re-offend is low. However, if there were a threat to your Sikh cause, your risk for future… group violence is high," reads the parole board’s Jan. 26 decision.

Reyat is under several probationary conditions, including avoiding extremist propaganda and people he has reason to believe are involved in extremism, crime or politics.

He must also undergo mental health counselling.

