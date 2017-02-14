39413

BC  

Murder victim named

- | Story: 188815

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city's third murder this year.

Maninder Singh Braich, 38, was severely injured in a house near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 9.

"He was rushed to hospital and died a short time later," said Vancouver police.

"No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public are at risk."

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information on Braich’s activities on Feb. 8. Contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
37148
39320
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...

34523