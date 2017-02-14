Murder victim named

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city's third murder this year.

Maninder Singh Braich, 38, was severely injured in a house near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 9.

"He was rushed to hospital and died a short time later," said Vancouver police.

"No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public are at risk."

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information on Braich’s activities on Feb. 8. Contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.