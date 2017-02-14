Sure sign election is near

Photo: Contributed

Voter registration notices begin going out across B.C. today in anticipation of May's provincial election.

“We’re mailing over 1.9 million notices across the province to ask eligible voters to register to vote or update their voter information,” says Keith Archer, B.C.’s chief electoral officer.

The notices advise of the residents who are on the voters' list at that address and ask them to contact Elections BC if the information needs correcting or updating.

The notices also indicate new electoral districts that come into effect when the election is called. There will be 87 electoral districts for this election, up from the current 85.

Every eight years, boundaries are adjusted to make the number of people each MLA represents roughly equal.

The two new electoral districts are in Surrey and Richmond.

An interactive map of district boundaries, is available at elections.bc.ca/resources/maps.

Starting March 8, Elections BC will begin registration drives at malls, community centres, and post-secondary campuses. Enumerators will make door-to-door visits in new subdivisions and residential complexes.

“We want to ensure the voting process is as accessible as possible,” says Archer. “Updating the voters' list is an important part of that goal.”

Registered voters will receive a Where to Vote card from Elections BC, making the voting process faster and easier. Registration online and by phone is open until midnight on April 11.

To do so online, go to elections.bc.ca/ovr, or register by phone at 1-800-661-8683.

There are about 3.4 million eligible voters in B.C.