38866

BC  

Election backdrop to session

- | Story: 188735

British Columbia politicians are back in Victoria today to kick off the final sitting of the provincial legislature before residents head to the polls.

Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon will read the speech from the throne and lay out Premier Christy Clark's plans for the upcoming legislative session in the lead-up to the May 9 election, when British Columbians will decide who they want to lead the province in the coming years.

Political observers are forecasting a scrappy session as the province's two main parties lay out their governing intentions in a bid for support from provincial voters.

Clark says her government plans to focus on job creation, homes and schools, while B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan says affordability is his priority.

Horgan has promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and introduce $10-a-day childcare if elected.

The provincial budget will be released next week and is widely expected to be balanced for the fifth year running after quarterly financial reports point to a surplus in the range of $2 billion.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38857
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38529
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Russell Westbrook spouts off some impressive stats

Russell Westbrook spouts off some impressive stats

Must Watch
Thunder guard and human embodiment of dynamite Russell Westbrook may not care about averaging a triple double(!) for a season, but...
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201727
Daily Dose – February 14, 2017
Daily Dose
Shall we jump back into the work week?
TheTango-DailyDose-0203201717
Daily Dose – February 14, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango maintains a strict no dabbing policy as you can see.
metallicas_james_hetfield_in_guitar-throwing_rage_after_sound_problems_affect_grammys_performance.jpg
Metallica’s James Hetfield in guitar-throwing rage after sound problems affect Grammys performance
Music
Metallica frontman James Hetfield threw his guitar off stage in...
princes_purple_rain_reissue_to_feature_new_music_and_concert_films.jpg
Prince’s Purple Rain reissue to feature new music and concert films
Music
The reissue of Prince's Purple Rain will feature unreleased...

38539