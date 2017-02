Photo: BC Ferries

Wanna buy a ferry?

BC Ferries is auctioning off the Queen Of Burnaby, which will make its final run at the end of March.

Bidding on the 52-year-old vessel starts at $400,000.

The 130-metre ferry can carry more than 900 passengers and 168 cars.

It served the Comox-Powell River route and will be replaced by the natural gas-powered Salish Orca.

The online auction ends Wednesday at noon.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island