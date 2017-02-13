Huge chicken farm fire

Photo: CTV
A barn fire in Abbotsford, Monday, killed almost 5,000 chickens.
The massive blaze broke out about 6:30 a.m., with flames shooting 15 metres in the air.
"It was fast, it was intense, and it was terrifying," neighbour Maureen Purser told CTV.
The fire razed one barn and damaged a second.
"It was so overwhelming. You could see it, billowing black smoke. And it was a roaring fire by that time."
Police closed down Tommie Road between No. 3 and No. 4 roads for several hours while firefighters fought the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.
– with files from CTV Vancouver