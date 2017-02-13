39413
35303

BC  

Huge chicken farm fire

- | Story: 188715

A barn fire in Abbotsford, Monday, killed almost 5,000 chickens.

The massive blaze broke out about 6:30 a.m., with flames shooting 15 metres in the air.

"It was fast, it was intense, and it was terrifying," neighbour Maureen Purser told CTV.

The fire razed one barn and damaged a second.

"It was so overwhelming. You could see it, billowing black smoke. And it was a roaring fire by that time."

Police closed down Tommie Road between No. 3 and No. 4 roads for several hours while firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

