Killer looking for pen pals

Photo: The Canadian Press

Saul Betesh, who's spent four decades behind bars for the high-profile 1977 killing of a Toronto shoeshine boy, has joined a matchmaking website that helps lonesome prisoners find companionship beyond the jailhouse walls.

Betesh, convicted of first-degree murder in the sex slaying of 12-year-old Emanuel Jacques, has submitted his profile to a website called Canadian Inmates Connect Inc.

He writes in his own words that he hopes to correspond with both women and men.

In the blurb, which was posted Sunday, he describes himself as a "druid bard" who enjoys playing role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, making art with stained glass, sewing quilts for charity, watching science fiction and working in the prison greenhouse.

"I also play chess but I am not that great," writes Betesh.

"In closing, I won't lie to you. My crime was bad, but with treatment and a bit more time, I feel I can once again become a productive member of society.

"I will answer all letters, male or female, that are respectful, the others I will trash. I will not write anybody under the age of 20. I hope to hear from you soon."

The profile is one of about 200 on the website for both male and female inmates - many of whom are locked up for violent crimes. Their profiles are written in their own words.

Most prisoners on the site are searching for love. But some, like Betesh, only appear to be seeking pen pals.

Betesh, who also submitted a photo of himself, wrote that he was doing time for first-degree murder. His current address is the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.

"I'm a bit overweight, but that can be explained by eating all the great prison food for the last 41 years," wrote Betesh, who was found guilty in March 1978 for a killing that stunned Toronto.