Trio of suspicious fires

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Police and fire investigators are probing a series of three related fires in East Vancouver this morning.

The VPD says occupants of a home near Inverness Street and East 29th Avenue were awoken by the crackling sound of a fire at the rear of the building just after 1 a.m.

There was considerable damage to the rear of the home.

Meanwhile, someone had piled items against the back wall of Sir Richard McBride Elementary School and set them on fire. Smoke set off sprinklers and alarms inside the school, which caused minor damage.

Investigators are working to determine if a third suspected arson attempt a block away is related to the other fires. There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD arson line at 604-717-2962 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

