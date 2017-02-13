38866
Trio of suspicious fires

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Police and fire investigators are probing a series of three related fires in East Vancouver this morning. 

The VPD says occupants of a home near Inverness Street and East 29th Avenue were awoken by the crackling sound of a fire at the rear of the building just after 1 a.m.

There was considerable damage to the rear of the home.

Meanwhile, someone had piled items against the back wall of Sir Richard McBride Elementary School and set them on fire. Smoke set off sprinklers and alarms inside the school, which caused minor damage.

Investigators are working to determine if a third suspected arson attempt a block away is related to the other fires. There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD arson line at 604-717-2962 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Three suspicious fires broke out within minutes of each other in a Vancouver neighbourhood overnight.

About 1:30 a.m., fire was spotted behind a home near Inverness and East 29th Avenue while firefighters were on their way to another fire at nearby Sir Richard McBride Elementary School.

The residents escaped safely while firefighters doused the flames.

A third fire was lit in an alley, damaging a garage.

Officials believe the fires were intentionally set.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

