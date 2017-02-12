39413
Lovebirds line up to tie knot

For dozens of lovebirds, Valentine's Day came early, Sunday, in Vancouver.

The annual Love in the Square event at Robson Square saw six officiants marrying couples for free all day.

A marriage licence and a $20 donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank was all that was required to tie the knot.

By 4 p.m., 72 couples had been married, and the ceremonies were still going.

Derek Hall and Nadia Forgeron were among those saying “I do."

“Since I met her I just knew … when it’s right, it’s right, and we’ve just never been happier," said Derek.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

38783