Power line knocked out

A power line was knocked out after several trees toppled over in Cowichan Valley Regional District on Vancouver Island.

Residents were without power since Thursday morning around 5 a.m. and just had it restored early Saturday morning.

“We had snow and freezing rain and I think that is what toppled those trees over,” said Denis Martel. “There were trees all over the place.”

Martel captured dash cam video as he was travelling past Highway 18 that shows power cables hanging for many metres down the highway.

He said several trees, upwards of 30, had fallen over due to strong winds.

BC Hydro said 1,544 people are currently affected from a power outage east of North Road, north of Kinch Avenue as of Sunday evening.

