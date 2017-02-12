Street hockey on the Coq

Photo: Instagram - Farhad Rahnamoon

While traffic stood at a standstill for hours on end on the Coquihalla Highway late last week, some used the time for something very Canadian.

Instagram user Farhad Rahnamoon posted a photo to his account of a group holding hockey sticks on the highway next to parked cars with the caption "Street Hockey on the Coquihalla."

The post has gained a lot of traction, with numerous comments on Canada's most celebrated sport.

"This is the best pic ever," commented user bjwindmill1. "Too bad we couldn't have a few Tim's cups in the shot for added effect!"

Others commented on the group making the best use of their time stuck on the highway.

"Typical. Canadians making the best of a bad situation," wrote bellavitachick.

"When life gives you lemons. Awesome!" wrote another user jennyandsuzanne.