BC MP wants to lead NDP

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec NDP MP Guy Caron, another leadership candidate, rises during question period in the House of Commons.

British Columbia MP Peter Julian has launched his bid to become the next leader of the federal NDP.

He made the announcement in his riding of New Westminster today, becoming the first official candidate in the race to replace Tom Mulcair in October.

Julian says "regular folks" need to be the government' priority, not the rich and well-connected.

Quebec MP Guy Caron announced this morning that he is stepping aside as the party's finance critic to consider a leadership bid.

Other possible contenders include Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

A leadership debate is scheduled on March 12 in Ottawa.