38866
35303

BC  

BC MP wants to lead NDP

- | Story: 188668

British Columbia MP Peter Julian has launched his bid to become the next leader of the federal NDP.

He made the announcement in his riding of New Westminster today, becoming the first official candidate in the race to replace Tom Mulcair in October.

Julian says "regular folks" need to be the government' priority, not the rich and well-connected.

Quebec MP Guy Caron announced this morning that he is stepping aside as the party's finance critic to consider a leadership bid.

Other possible contenders include Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

A leadership debate is scheduled on March 12 in Ottawa.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
38484
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
37583
37593
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37778


TheTango-DailyDose-0203201790

Daily Dose – February 13, 2017

Daily Dose
Sometimes we don’t have explanations either…
TheTango-DailyDose-0203201700
Daily Dose – February 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Exercise full caution when viewing…
madonna_clarifies_names_of_adopted_daughters_estere_and_stelle.jpg
Madonna clarifies names of adopted daughters Estere and Stelle
Music
Madonna has clarified the names of her newly-adopted twin...
This guy knows how to have a good time
This guy knows how to have a good time
Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and...
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...

37888
34523