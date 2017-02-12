Murder squad probes death

Photo: RCMP

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was found on a trail in Coquitlam last night.

RCMP officers attended the 1300 block of Laurier Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday and located the victim on a trail near Hyde Creek Recreation Centre.

Despite treatment efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, said police, describing those injuries as consistent with foul play.

"The priority of the investigation is to identify the victim, at which point investigators will then notify and support the family,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, IHIT spokesperson. “Anyone who has information about this man's death, or anyone who used the trail last night is asked to contact police."

The homicide team is working with the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the Coroner's Service to gather evidence and discover what led to the victim's death.

An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death, Foster said.