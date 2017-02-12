38866
38808

BC  

Murder squad probes death

- | Story: 188656

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was found on a trail in Coquitlam last night.

RCMP officers attended the 1300 block of Laurier Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday and located the victim on a trail near Hyde Creek Recreation Centre.

Despite treatment efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, said police, describing those injuries as consistent with foul play.

"The priority of the investigation is to identify the victim, at which point investigators will then notify and support the family,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, IHIT spokesperson. “Anyone who has information about this man's death, or anyone who used the trail last night is asked to contact police."

The homicide team is working with the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the Coroner's Service to gather evidence and discover what led to the victim's death.

An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death, Foster said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
38529
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38857
34966
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37965


This guy knows how to have a good time

This guy knows how to have a good time

Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and proceeded to ride down an entire tram track in Bratislava,
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201747
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love
Galleries
If you’ve got a special someone in your life then you need...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201737
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love (2)
Galleries
Times change but true love lasts forever.
This Macaw was most definitely a doggy in his past life
This Macaw was most definitely a doggy in his past life
Must Watch
Everybody likes a good belly rub.

38539