Tax credit for search crews

Photo: Penticton SAR

The province has announced a new tax credit for the more than 7,000 volunteers who save lives across British Columbia.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Naomi Yamamoto says the credit will reduce the taxable income for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue crews by $3,000.

The credit will translate into a benefit of up to $151 each year, which combined with an existing federal tax credit, will amount to about $600 for volunteers.

Yamamoto says the credit is a token of appreciation to the many volunteers who volunteer their time to save others.

B.C. Search and Rescue Association vice-president Colin Wiebe says the tax break is welcomed by volunteers who foot the bill for much of their gear.

He says previous grants from both provincial and federal governments are ensuring operations and equipment are maintained and public education campaigns can continue to prevent future incidents.

The credit goes into effect for the 2017 tax year.