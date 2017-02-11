Missing sex offender found

39413
A high risk sex offender who was on the loose has been found and arrested in Burnaby.

The Vancouver Police Department warned the public Friday about Antoine Naskathey, a 36-year-old man on a six-year supervision order for a sexual assault.

Naskathey was supposed to board a flight from Vancouver to Regina on Feb. 8, but missed his flight.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Shortly after police warned the public, Naskathey was spotted on a SkyTrain in Burnaby and was arrested soon after without incident.

In 2001 and 2009, Naskathey was convicted of breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women. He has more than 50 convictions since 1994. 

