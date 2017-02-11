39413

BC  

Man dies heli-skiing

Story: 188607

A 60-year-old German man was killed while heli-skiing east of Revelstoke Friday.

The man had been skiing with a guided tour group in the Albert Canyon area for the past several days.

As the group was finishing up their last run of the day at 2:30 p.m., they noticed the man was missing.

The ski guides were able to locate the missing man, face down in a tree well and unresponsive.

They performed CPR on the man, until he was turned over to the BC Ambulance Service.

The man was unable to be revived and passed away at Revelstoke's Queen Victoria Hospital.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.  

