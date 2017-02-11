Coquihalla fully reopened

Almost at the summit of the #coquihalla ...finally pic.twitter.com/UnFPj5w9PO — Jen Spark (@rainstorm3) February 11, 2017

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The northbound lane of the Coquihalla Highway has now been reopened to vehicle traffic, after closing Thursday night at 8 p.m.

DriveBC is warning drivers to use caution in the area.

Additionally, Highway 1 has reopened in the westbound direction from Boston Bar to Yale.

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is expected to fully reopen “late this morning,” after the northbound lanes were closed through the evening for the second night in a row.

Mike Lorimer, regional director with the Ministry of Transportation, said the highways had “incredibly high traffic volumes” throughout the night, and large commercial vehicles were losing control and blocking traffic.

“We were trying to police it, we had our CVSE officers out there trying to restrict them to the right hand lane, so we always had a lane open to passengers, but what we ended up seeing was them ignoring that, and getting into the fast lane, spinning out and blocking three lanes,” said Lorimer.

While the southbound lanes were closed until about 4 a.m., and the northbound lanes were closed all night, Lorimer says there were no passenger vehicles stranded on the highway all night like Thursday night.

“Through the closure area, when I made the call at 4 a.m., we had cleared all the passenger vehicles out of there at that time from the two ends,” he said. “That was our priority.”

There are still people held up on the highway near the Hope area, though.

A lot of the delays were also from crews enforcing the chain up areas, causing the slow going.

“You can only chain up so many trucks at a time,” Lorimer said.

He says they plan to completely open the Coquihalla later this morning, but warns it will be a slow opening.

“It won't be an open free-for-alll, we're going to send 20 trucks, get them through, send the next 20, that kind of thing,” Lorimer said.

But with the forecast in the area looking more positive, he says things are looking up.

“Aside from that final cleanup and getting those trucks out of the way, the Coquihalla is in good shape,” he said.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is now clear in the southbound direction near the Great Bear Snowshed, after heavy traffic volume and poor weather conditions slowed traffic to a crawl overnight.

The highway remains closed in the northbound direction from the Portia Interchange to Merritt, due to poor driving conditions, stranding hundreds of drivers for the second night in a row.

The estimated time of reopening the northbound lanes has been pushed back to 8 a.m..

UPDATE: 6:40 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed again overnight and drivers were stranded on the freeway.

DriveBC anticipates the route will open soon, possibly as early as 7 a.m.

It's currently closed from the Portia interchange to Merritt, a stretch of 88.3 kilometres, because of severe winter driving conditions.

Crews are reported clearing backed up traffic queues and are working to access all blocked vehicles as soon as possible.

The highway reopened at the Coldwater interchange, south of Merritt as of 4 a.m. and was previously closed because of a vehicle incident.

UPDATE: 11 p.m.

Social media indicates motorists stranded on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt are being allowed to proceed. Drive BC is currently reporting that new traffic will be allowed to head north around 1 a.m..

Southbound traffic is being held at the Coldwater Interchange south of Merritt due to a motor vehicle incident. No estimated time the road will reopen south.

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.

It looks like hundreds of commuters may be stranded on the Coquihalla Highway again tonight. Many people have been taking to social media to voice their frustration.

Castanet will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 5 is closed in both directions from Exit 202, Portia Interchange to Merritt (88.3 km) because of severe winter driving conditions and traffic congestion.

An assessment in progress.

ORIGINAL

DriveBC is warning of "significant delays in both directions due to traffic volume and congestion," as vehicles deal with compact snow, icy roads, pooling water, and dense fog.

Commuters are reporting significant delays in south and northbound between Hope and Merritt after the highway was closed for 20 hours on Thursday and Friday.

Castanet will continue to update you as more information becomes available.