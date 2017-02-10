Clark apologizes to NDP

38737
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark says she regrets accusing the New Democrat Opposition of hacking her party's website.

Clark says she tried to reach Opposition Leader John Horgan to apologize, and left a message on his phone.

The apology is the latest in a strange political exchange that saw Independent MLA Vicki Huntington step forward today to say her staff uncovered the privacy breach on the B.C. Liberal Party website.

Huntington says the private information was easily accessible with just a few clicks of a mouse, and that no hacking took place.

Clark thanked Huntington for coming forward with the information, which the B.C. Liberal Party says will be forwarded to the privacy commissioner to add to an ongoing review of the incident.

Horgan couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

