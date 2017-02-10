38737

BC  

Mom passed out, kid saved

Story: 188529

Victoria police smashed the window of a car to rescue a young child while her mother was passed out behind the wheel. 

The mother and child were spotted in a running car on Gorge Road East Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene, but the car's doors were locked.

The woman appeared to be impaired by drugs and alcohol, so police broke the passenger side window to get the child out of the vehicle.

They were both checked over in hospital, and the woman was arrested.

The child was unharmed.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

38014