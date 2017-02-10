Still stranded on hwy

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

About 75 of the 1,000 passenger vehicles that were stranded on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt remain stuck Friday morning, after the highway closed at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The highway, which was closed earlier in the afternoon Thursday, was reopened at about 4 p.m., but conditions quickly worsened.

“We were expecting 10 to 15 cm of snow, which for the Coquihalla is not a big deal, but what we got instead over the Larson Hill area ... was a sustained hours-long, heavy freezing rain storm which took the highway in a different direction and we just couldn't keep up,” said Mike Lorimer, regional director with the Ministry of Transportation.

The highway quickly turned into a sheet of ice in the area, and large commercial vehicles began losing control and blocking the road in both directions.

“I was talking to one of our area managers ... in the 20 minutes he was out of the truck, he came back and between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice, just from freezing rain, had formed on his hood,” Lorimer said.

Crews have been working throughout the night and early morning to clear the crashed vehicles and improve road conditions, and they have been slowly but surely freeing passenger vehicles from the 10-kilometre-long backup.

While Lorimer says ministry staff usually try and bring supplies to stranded motorists in these situations, the highway was so bad in both directions that crews couldn't get to most people for much of the evening.

“As soon as we started creating some space we had staff really early this morning ... they're in there with water, granola bars, jerry cans of gas for those folks who were running low,” Lorimer said.

He said he has heard of nobody suffering from any health issues during the long wait on the freezing mountain highway.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 from Yale to Lytton and through Glacier National Park has been reopened.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

Highway 5A has been reopened in both directions.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

Highway 5 from Merritt to Hope is expected to fully reopen at about noon, says DriveBC.

It's been closed in both directions because of icy conditions and crashes.

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m.

Highway 3 has been reopened from Sparwood to the B.C.-Alberta border.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions east of Revelstoke for avalanche control from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Expect 30 minute delays.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

Travel between British Columbia's South Coast and the Interior is at a standstill after freezing rain and heavy snow closed every major highway.

Many travellers spent a frigid night trapped on the Coquihalla Highway, when that busy route was shut down by icy conditions and several collisions.

Castanet reader Paul Heinrichs says his daughter was on a Greyhound bus caught in the closure.

"There are hundreds of people stranded on the highway 20 kilometres south of Merritt," he said.

He was concerned about people "stranded on the highway, some running out of fuel, others without water.... Why are they being left abandoned to spend the night on the highway?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 from Yale to Lytton and through Glacier National Park is also closed by a high avalanche hazard, while the same risk severed Highway 3 east of Hope and near the Alberta boundary, as well as Highway 99 from Pemberton to Lillooet.

Other highways across Central and Southeastern B.C. will see planned, time-limited closures through the day for avalanche control or snow removal.

The problems follow a severe storm that swept across the south half of the province on Thursday, prompting an Avalanche Canada advisory urging backcountry users to avoid heading out this weekend, or to ensure they have advanced avalanche training and equipment.

BC Hydro has made good progress restoring power to tens of thousands of blacked-out customers, but the utility is still reporting more than 6,000 customers are without electricity around Metro Vancouver, and about 3,000 are in the dark on Vancouver Island.

DriveBC currently reports Highway 1 is closed in both directions from the west boundary of Glacier National Park to the park's east boundary for avalanche control until 10 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed from the Highway 93 junction to the Alberta border because of freezing rain. Avalanche control will also close the highway Christina Lake from 9 a.m. to noon.

Highway 5 remains closed between Merritt and Hope.

– with files from Jon Manchester and the Canadian Press