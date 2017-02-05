Warning for highways

UPDATE: 10:19 a.m.

Drive BC says Highway 3 has been closed in both directions from Sparwood to the B.C.-Alberta border because of limited visibility due to heavy snowfall. The estimated time of opening is between 2-3 p.m. (Pacific Time)

UPDATE: 10 a.m.



Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of Highway 3 on Sunday.

The active weather system will give heavy snow to Allison Pass after 26 cm of snow fell over night and 15 to 20 cm is expected on Sunday.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” says the warning. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Snow fall of 20 to 30 cm is expected for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay pass.

“A low pressure system approaching from the southwest will cross Washington state tonight. Heavy snow will spread into the Kootenays tonight and continue through Monday afternoon,” says the warming.

Environment Canada advises to postpone and non-essential travel until conditions improve in this area.

For more information on the warnings click here.

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

Drivers in the Okanagan and beyond are being urged to be cautious out on the roads Sunday following a blast of winter weather that is not quite over.

Drive BC reports that Highway 97, right through the Valley, as well as the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla, all have compact snow with slippery sections.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada warned an active weather system off the B.C. coast would continue to give periods of heavy snow to the Fraser Canyon and Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt during the morning hours. Additional accumulations from 5 to 10 cm were forecast before the snow eased to scattered flurries.

"Slow down and drive to conditions," warned Captain Brent Bond of Vernon Fire Rescue. "We have snow-packed roads and drivers are going too fast."

The fire department attended five accidents on Highway 97 south towards Kelowna over the past two days, including two rollovers, said Bond.