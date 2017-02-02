$55M for jetty demolition

38555
The Department of National Defence has awarded a $55.45 million contract for the demolition of an outdated jetty at the navy dockyard in Esquimalt.

Pomerleau Inc. from Surrey, B.C., will demolish the existing B jetty as part of a $781 million recapitailzation project at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The defence department says both A and B jetties were originally designed for ships that were smaller and lighter than today's modern Canadian patrol frigates, and both will eventually be demolished.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the outdated jetties have served the Royal Canadian Navy for more than 70 years, but they are now well past their intended service life.

New docking facilities are designed for the modern frigates joining the navy fleet from 2018 to 2040.

The demolition and rebuilding of jetty A will start once the new jetty B is in operation.

