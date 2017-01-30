38630
Eagle rescued from snare

A nature photographer came to the aide of a trapped eagle in the Kootenays.

Tasha Hall was snowmobiling with family near Edgewood when they came across a bald eagle stuck in a trapper's snare.

The trap was likely set for a wolf or larger animal.

The group shared the rescue on Facebook, where it already has more than 11,000 views.

The rescuers say the bird had lost a fair bit of blood and appeared to have a broken wing.

They took the eagle to BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops for assessment on Saturday and have been told its prognosis is good.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

