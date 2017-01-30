38555
Police seek help in murder

An unresponsive male was found in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital, late Friday.

The man appeared to have stab wounds, according to police on scene.  

Despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries, and his death was deemed a homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Surrey resident Francis Le. Police believe his death appears to be targeted. Le's murder does not appear to be related to two previous homicides in Richmond earlier this month.  

“It is still early in the investigation, and as the motive and offence location remain unknown, investigators are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT,”  said Cpl. Meghan Foster. 

“It cannot be stressed enough that should one choose to associate themselves with a criminal lifestyle, they are not immune to the dangers and risks that come with it.” 

