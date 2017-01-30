38630

BC  

Missing hiker found alive

- | Story: 187416

Searchers have found a hiker who went missing over the weekend on Vancouver Island.

Spencer Hunt, 20, was found alive on the third day of a search and rescue operation near Ammonite Falls outside of Nanaimo, where he was hiking with family members Saturday afternoon.

Video from the search staging area shows his mother crying at the good news.

It's not clear yet what condition Hunt is in. 

RCMP used a dog, a helicopter and a drone to search for the hiker, as dozens of searchers and volunteers combed area trails.

He wasn't carrying any suitable supplies for spending the night in the bush when he became separated from his hiking group on Saturday afternoon.

He was wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and running shoes.

Nanaimo search and rescue says the area at Ammonite Falls is difficult to search because there are a lot of trails and the brush is thick.

– with files from CTV Vancouver and the Canadian Press

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38024
37409
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.20.30 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017

Galleries
Some trick plays, fantastic flops, and more in this weeks Monday Sports Gifs! untitled Tiny Hawk Benitez Magic! untitled untitled...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.19.32 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A gallery that will knock you out! She would knock you out...
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Must Watch
At the Breckenridge Resort in Colorado, six Very Good Doggies are...
ozzy_osbourne_im_not_a_sex_addict.jpg
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’m not a sex addict’
Music
Randy rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his 2016 sex addiction...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 10.17.28 AM
Audio from ‘Spinal Tap’ turns Donald Trump up to 11
Must Watch
Why does it feel like Donald Trump is Nigel Tufnel and the rest...

38419