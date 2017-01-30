Missing hiker found alive

Photo: CTV

Searchers have found a hiker who went missing over the weekend on Vancouver Island.

Spencer Hunt, 20, was found alive on the third day of a search and rescue operation near Ammonite Falls outside of Nanaimo, where he was hiking with family members Saturday afternoon.

Video from the search staging area shows his mother crying at the good news.

It's not clear yet what condition Hunt is in.

RCMP used a dog, a helicopter and a drone to search for the hiker, as dozens of searchers and volunteers combed area trails.

He wasn't carrying any suitable supplies for spending the night in the bush when he became separated from his hiking group on Saturday afternoon.

He was wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and running shoes.

Nanaimo search and rescue says the area at Ammonite Falls is difficult to search because there are a lot of trails and the brush is thick.

– with files from CTV Vancouver and the Canadian Press