Worry in BC after attack

Photo: CTV

Some of those in B.C.'s muslim communities say they're concerned for their own safety after a deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque.

What was supposed to be a celebration of the BC Muslim Association's 50th anniversary Sunday night in Surrey took a much more sombre twist after news spread of the attack.

"Obviously we are concerned as a community," association president Daud Ismail told CTV Vancouver. "We are concerned about the safety of our properties... about the safety of our women, our children."

Six people died and many others were injured in Sunday's shooting, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as a "terrorist attack."

A university professor was among the victims.

Bilal Cheema said the country is not immune to acts of terror.

"We need to take a moment to reflect and remember the people impacted by this in our prayers," he said.

Candles have been left at a makeshift memorial at the Jamia Masjid mosque on West 8th Avenue in Vancouver.

– with files from CTV Vancouver