Cops not sugarcoating law

Photo: RCMP

Things did not go so well for a Lower Mainland wellness centre when police came knocking.

On Jan. 24, Richmond RCMP raided the WeeMedical Wellness Centre that police said had allegedly been selling marijuana and marijuana-based products openly to the public and was operating without a business licence.

“When Richmond RCMP officers arrived, the element of surprise proved unnecessary – the storefront staff appeared preoccupied and our presence was scarcely noticed," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Recovered in the operation were around 180 small bags believed to contain marijuana, quantities of baked goods, confectioneries and other edible products believed to contain marijuana

“We would like to draw attention to some of the unconventional forms that marijuana has taken. These are professionally packaged products. What might seem like an ordinary gummy worm, jelly cola bottle, chocolate bar, or potato chips can be made or infused with marijuana. We are concerned that a child, teen, or adult may unknowingly consume one of these products believing that they were the genuine article.”

Hwang said during the course of the investigation, police learned the storefront was the recipient of more than eight business licence-related infractions dating back to November 2016.

“As the law currently stands, it is illegal to operate a business without a licence and it is illegal to sell or distribute marijuana/marijuana-based products. Full stop. Until such time as the law changes, you can most certainly expect that a visit from us,” warned Hwang.