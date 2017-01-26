38417
Avalanche warning issued

"Unnerving" snowpack conditions have created increased risk of avalanches in much of British Columbia.

Avalanche Canada has issued a special public avalanche warning for recreational backcountry users from Friday through Monday. The warning applies to the North Rockies, the northern section of the Cariboos and the northern tip of the North Columbia region. 

Dangerous conditions are also reported in the South Rockies, Flathead, northeastern Monashees, the Quesnel-Barkerville area, Hope Creek and Dogtooth range near of Golden, and the southern Purcells.

Extra caution is advised.

Recent warm temperatures and new snow have resulted in a dense “slab” layer, resting on a very weak base. This results in an unstable snowpack, making it easy for riders to trigger large avalanches.

“It was unusually cold and dry in this region through December and early January, giving the area a very thin and weak snowpack,” says James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada. “We have been anticipating this problem for a while, and now it’s here. This week’s warmer temperatures and new snow have created a very dangerous situation for backcountry users.

“Human-triggered avalanches in this region will be likely this weekend. With these conditions, it’s vital that riders make conservative choices in their riding.”

It's recommended that everyone in a backcountry party have an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel, and that they travel with a buddy. 

At the same time, low-snowpack areas are unusually low this year, and the snowpack is largely made up of weak, sugary snow.

"Exposed areas are wind hammered or wind stripped, and there may be a very rapid transition between bottomless facets and hard slab areas," Avalanche Canada says.

Avalanche activity has been indicative of a structural problem with the snowpack. 

The long-term weather outlook doesn't help. It indicates a change is coming that will bring warming temperatures, new snow, and winds to many parts of the region of concern. This will promote the widespread development of a slab over the weaker facets.

WorkSafeBC has even taken the step of issuing a warning that backcountry workers and guides are at potential risk of serious injury or death in avalanche terrain. 

38135