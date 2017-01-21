38547
Whisked off to see Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres has surprised a Vancouver mom and daughter with a dream vacation.

Helen and daughter Emerald, who are big fans of Ellen's talk show, were shocked to receive a video call from the celebrity. They thought they were conducting a survey with a show producer.

When Ellen came on the screen, they jumped out of their seats, hugging and screaming.

Ellen explained to viewers that Helen came to Canada from Nigeria 18 years ago to provide a better life for her daughter. They live paycheque to paycheque.

The women said they watch the show "every single day."

Helen said it "just gives me hope" there are good people in the world.

The women were whisked off to Los Angeles to watch a taping of Ellen's show.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

