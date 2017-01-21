A miracle they survived

Photo: CTV

It's a miracle an instructor and student pilot survived a small plane crash, says their local flying club.

Transportation Safety Board are investigating the scene of the Cessna crash near Duncan Airport on Thursday.

The plane struck power lines before going down in a farmer’s field.

A female instructor and male student from Victoria Flying Club both survived.

“Both doing well as can be expected,” club president Ramona Reynolds told CTV. “It’s a miracle.”

The student was able to pull himself out of the wreckage with only minor injuries, but the instructor had to be extricated by firefighters and is in hospital in serious condition.

The flying club praised the student for staying calm during the emergency, which happened during a “touch-and-go” exercise at the airport.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island