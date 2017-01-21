Peak named for rescuer

Photo: Contributed

A mountain peak on British Columbia's North Shore is being named in honour of a long-time leader in the province's search and rescue community.

Premier Christy Clark has announced a 1,425-metre peak northeast of North Vancouver will be called Tim Jones Peak.

Part of Mount Seymour Provincial Park, the area was previously known as Second Pump Peak.

Jones worked as an advanced life support paramedic and led North Shore Rescue for many years, developing training techniques that allowed the group to perform rescue operations at the highest level.

He also advocated for search and rescue volunteers, lobbying for funding and recognition.

Jones was 57 years old when he died in January 2014 while hiking on Mount Seymour with his daughter and his dog.

During his time with North Shore Rescue, Jones helped more than 1,600 people, Clark said.

"He risked his neck every time to make sure those 1,600 people got home safe," she said, calling Jones a "real British Columbian hero."

"He was the best of us," Clark added.

The rescuer's daughter, Taylor Jones, said her family is grateful for the way Jones is being honoured.

"Our family will hike and ski tour to Tim Jones Peak frequently and be reminded of how lucky we were to spend part of our lives with such a caring, empathetic, compassionate and adventurous father who has left such a positive legacy of volunteerism in British Columbia," she said.