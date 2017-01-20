Saved after cop car crash

Photo: RCMP

Smashing into a police car was a blessing in disguise for two people in Vancouver Friday morning.

A marked police vehicle was stopped at about 5:30 a.m. at Main Street and East Hastings, when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

Moments after the officer approached the truck, the driver began to lose consciousness and was placed on the ground.

Another officer began to perform CPR on the driver, while a third officer looked for help from a pedestrian and from a nearby support worker who provided naloxone kits.

The driver was given three doses of naloxone, while a second man overdosing in the passenger seat of the truck was given two doses. The passenger regained consciousness, but the driver required a fourth dose from paramedics.

Both men declined further treatment from paramedics and refused to go to the hospital. The passenger left the site of the incident while the driver remained with police. Minutes later, he began to experience chest pains, and was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Maple Ridge, is now facing charges for the impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited, in addition to receiving a 30-day vehicle impoundment.